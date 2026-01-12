The protest against the Iranian regime is growing stronger and louder by the day. It has now started spreading beyond the borders of the country. US, Europe, and other neighbouring countries are also joining forces. On Monday (Jan 12), demonstrators in Germany were seen holding placards, one of which read 'Trump make history, stand with Iranians', while another read, 'President Trump, Iranian people need your support’.

Not too long ago, when Iran and Israel were embroiled in cross-border fighting and the US president had brokered peace, he had suggested a regime change in Tehran. Following the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, US President Donald Trump is now suggesting a ‘regime change’ in Iran. Ever since, he assumed office for his second term, Trump has been reiterating his plans to ‘Make America Great Again’ or MAGA, which was also what the majority of his election campaign was based on. And now, he is floating a similar idea for Tehran, calling it ‘MIGA’.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Taking to his social media account, he had written, “It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”