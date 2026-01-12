LOGIN
'Looking at strong options': Trump's BIG statement on Iran protest as death toll reaches 544: Will US strike Tehran?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 07:18 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 07:18 IST

As Iran faces its biggest protests since Mahsa Amini’s death, HRANA reports over 500 killed. Donald Trump said the US is weighing military options, backing protesters. Rising inflation, a collapsing rial, and tax hikes have fueled unrest, with demands now calling for an end to the regime.

We're looking at some very strong options: Trump
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US President Donald Trump said that he was considering potential military action against Iran. "We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.

Iran unrest death toll over 500
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US-based rights group HRANA said that over 500 people have been killed in the protest. The demonstrations are the most significant in Iran since a 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.

Iran warns protesters
3 / 6
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States and Israel want to create chaos and disorder in Iran by ordering riots. On Jan 10, the country’s attorney general said that anyone taking part in demonstrations will be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries the death penalty. Khamenei on Jan 9 called the demonstrators "vandals" and “saboteurs."

Will US strike Tehran?
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

US President Donald Trump has hinted since the start of the protest that America might strike Tehran if protesters are dead. On Jan 10, he said that Iran was "looking at freedom, perhaps like never before," and added that the “USA stands ready to help.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that America supports the “brave people of Iran."

How did the protest begin?
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

The protest began when shopkeepers and traders took to streets after the Iranian rial hit a record low in December 2025. Soon after, inflation hit all time high with food prices. It was also triggered by anger over the rising cost of living and a 2026 budget proposed 62 per cent tax increase.

Why are Iran protest significant and what are the demands?
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

The demonstrations is important as it is first after 2022-2023 movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women. Protesters' initial demands included price stabilisation and immediate measures to stabilise the Iranian rial. However, amid collapsing economy, protesters are now demanding end of regime.

6

