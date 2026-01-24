Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Trump is absolutely right’: White House defends after Starmer slams NATO troops remark

‘Trump is absolutely right’: White House defends after Starmer slams NATO troops remark

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 24, 2026, 06:29 IST | Updated: Jan 24, 2026, 06:33 IST
‘Trump is absolutely right’: White House defends after Starmer slams NATO troops remark

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The White House rebuked UK PM Keir Starmer for criticising Donald Trump’s NATO remarks on Afghanistan, defending the US president and saying America has contributed more to NATO than all other allies combined.

The White House on Friday (Jan 23) slammed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s remarks on NATO’s response in Afghanistan. This comes after Starmer slammed Trump’s comments as “insulting and appalling” after the US president claimed that troops from NATO allies avoided the front line in Afghanistan.

“President Trump is absolutely right – the United States of America has done more for NATO than any other country in the alliance has done combined,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics