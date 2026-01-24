/‘Trump is absolutely right’: White House defends after Starmer slams NATO troops remark

The White House on Friday (Jan 23) slammed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his criticism of US President Donald Trump’s remarks on NATO’s response in Afghanistan. This comes after Starmer slammed Trump’s comments as “insulting and appalling” after the US president claimed that troops from NATO allies avoided the front line in Afghanistan.
“President Trump is absolutely right – the United States of America has done more for NATO than any other country in the alliance has done combined,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.