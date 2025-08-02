/'Trump admin full partner in crime of genocide': Hamas slams envoy Witkoff's visit to Gaza amid starvation crisis

As US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited war-torn Gaza, Hamas condemned Trump envoy's visit to the site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, calling it a "pre-arranged theatrical performance". However, the terror group also vowed not to disarm as long as the occupation exists and until there is a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

This comes hours after Witkoff told the families of hostages that Hamas has said it is ready to demilitarise. The Palestinian militant group said that Witkoff's visit is providing a political cover for managing starvation.

"Witkoff’s visit was nothing more than a pre-arranged theatrical performance aimed at misleading public opinion, polishing the image of the occupation, and providing it with political cover for managing starvation and continuing the systematic killing of children and unarmed civilians from our people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas stated.

'American administration partner in crime'

The Palestinian militant group Hamas slammed further, saying that the Trump administration is a full partner in the crime of genocide in Gaza.

“The American administration is a full partner in the crime of starvation and genocide taking place in plain sight of the entire world,” it said.

It further said that Witkoff’s misleading statements, along with the broadcast of propaganda images "attempting to portray the aid distribution as peaceful", are contradicted by the facts on the ground where he stood.

“We call on the American administration to bear its historical responsibility by lifting the cover from the crime of the century in Gaza and moving towards a ceasefire agreement that leads to ending the aggression and the withdrawal of the occupation army," Hamas stated.