/'Thought it was easy, but...': Even Trump finding difficult to end Russia-Ukraine war he 'claimed' to end in one day

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 18) met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky along with other European leaders. As Trump and Zelensky addressed the media, the US president said that he thought that this would be the easiest war to end, but it is not.

Trump, who has claimed to have ended six wars in six months, now said that he thought this would be the "easiest one, but it’s a tough one."

This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the White House for a crucial meeting with Donald Trump, supported by several European leaders. The talks come as Trump pushes Kyiv to accept major concessions to Russia after his summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Last year, Trump repeatedly claimed that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war in one day if re-elected as president. “Russians and Ukrainians are dying, and I want them to stop dying. I'll have that done in 24 hours," Trump stated.

Trump claimed, “If we had a real president, a president that knew that was respected by Putin ... he would have never invaded Ukraine.”

However, it seems like his statement has changed after becoming the president, considering that he is finding the end of war "tough" now.

Today, during the media briefing, Trump also said that they can work a peace deal while Russia and Ukraine are fighting. "They have to fight. I wish they could stop, I’d like them to stop, but strategically that could be a disadvantage for one side or the other."

"I don't think you need a ceasefire. If you look at the six deals that I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn't do any ceasefires ... I like the concept of a ceasefire for one reason: because you'd stop killing people immediately," Trump added.

The US president further said that he loves the Ukrainian people, adding that he loves everyone. "I love the Ukrainian people, but I love all people. I love the Russian people. I love 'em all. I want to get the war stopped."