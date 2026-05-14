/‘This is false’: Tulsi Gabbard’s office denies whistleblower claims on CIA raid and MKUltra files seizure

Tulsi Gabbard's office has denied reports that explosive files on the United States' so-called mind control experiment, MKUltra, and the tragic assassination of former president John F Kennedy were seized by the CIA in a raid. In a post on X, Olivia Coleman, the Press Secretary for the Director of National Intelligence, refuted the reports and said that "This is false". She insisted that "the CIA did not raid the DNI’s office." This comes as CIA whistleblower James Erdman III claimed that the agency seized sensitive files tied to both the notorious MKUltra mind-control program and documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Tulsi Gabbard, just as those records were allegedly nearing declassification. Notably, Erdman recently made headlines for explosive allegations about COVID-19 and Dr Anthony Fauci.

What did the CIA whistleblower allege?

According to Erdman, the files were in the possession of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's office and were being prepared for potential public release on the orders of US President Donald Trump. However, the CIA intervened and seized the much-awaited files.

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House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets threatens CIA with subpoena

James Erdman III's allegation quickly triggered political fallout. Seizing on the explosive testimony, Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who chairs the House Oversight Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, accused the CIA of potentially violating executive authority and giving the agency a 24-hour ultimatum to return the documents. In a post on X, she noted that "these documents have been requested by Congress," and warned that the CIA must return the documents within 24 hours "or else I will make a motion to issue a subpoena".

Luna also posted what she described as a "preservation notice," arguing that ODNI had explicit presidential authority to declassify records related to JFK, RFK, and MLK. Talking to NewsNation, she said that the allegations were troubling because "there was an executive order that the president directed the full declassification of JFK, but then also to the MK-Ultra files, famously the CIA said that all documents were released and other documents had been destroyed".