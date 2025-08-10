/'They were offered statehood multiple times, but they rejected': Netanyahu on Palestinian statehood

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a press conference on Sunday (August 10), said that Palestinians were offered statehood "multiple times" previously, but they did not consider it. “Today, most of the Jewish public is against the Palestinian state for the simple reason that they know it won’t bring peace, it will bring war,” he said.

“To have European countries and Australia march into that rabbit hole … is disappointing, and I think it’s actually shameful,” Netanyahu said. “But it’s not going to take, it’s not going to change our position. We will not commit national suicide to get a good op-ed for two minutes. We won’t do that," the Israeli PM added.

‘Destruction in Gaza is a result of booby traps by Hamas’

When he was asked about the destruction his army's occupation made in the strip, the Israeli PM said it was the result of "booby traps." Netanyahu claimed that Hamas has apparently set multiple booby traps in the area.



"The physical destruction [In Gaza] is not because Israel is destroying structures with people in them. That's not what's happening. Israel, in fact, is clearing the population, as in Rafah. But the Hamas terrorists who stay in those areas have booby trapped just about every single building. Not every single building, but a lot of them. And every road and every street, and every junction, every intersection. So one of the things we do is we place old APCs (Armoured Personnel Carriers) with tons of explosives. And we detonate them, and they set off all the booby traps. That's why you see the destruction," Netanyahu said.