/'They were hoping I was watching': Trump claims Chinese military parade was held to draw his attention with Putin, Kim Jong Un in attendance

China's massive military parade on Wednesday (Sep 3) to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II was not met with good response by United States President Donald Trump, who alleged Russia, China and North Korea of 'conspiring' against the US. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took part in China's victory parade with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. In clips shared online from the parade, the three leaders were seen sharing camaraderie.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump claims parade was held to grab his attention

Later, Trump made a U-turn calling the Chinese military parade a beautiful and impressive ceremony. In fact he alleged that the parade was done to grab his attention and that he acknowledged it.

During a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office on Wednesday (Sep 3) Trump during an interaction with the media said, "When they did what they did, I thought it was a beautiful ceremony; it was very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it: they were hoping I was watching, and I was watching".

Trump’s conspiracy claim rejected

Meanwhile, Kremlin rejected Trump’s charge that Xi, Putin, and Kim were "conspiring against the US".

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov while speaking to a Russian media outlet said that it acknowledges the importance of US' role in world matters and that "no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies".