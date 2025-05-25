'THEY LOST ANNABELLE DOLL?' Internet on fire after spooky toy goes 'missing'

The famous spooky doll, Annabelle, has apparently went missing after her arrival in San Antonio for this weekend's Psychic and Spirit Fest. This after the doll was linked to several fires in New Orleans this month. Several locals on social media have claimed that the doll is "missing". This after a fire broke out at the historic Nottoway Plantation, now known as Nottoway Resort, in White Castle, Louisiana.

People on the internet spread multiple conspiracy theories and rumours that the fire was somehow linked to Annabelle being displayed in Louisiana.

The Warrens Occult Museum in Connecticut was hosting a tour of the notorious Raggedy Ann doll, which social media users say is possessed.

Internet reaction

“I just saw a post on Facebook that they LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL? I’m fleeing the country goodbye,” one person said on the social media platform X.

“THEY LOST THE ANNABELLE DOLL?? LIKE?? THE HAUNTED ANNABELLE DOLL?? They take her on a tour around America...... AND THEN THEY LOOSE HER? BRAH?” another added.

"Wdym the annabelle doll is missing??? who tf lost her??? i was already not able to sleep 😭😭😭” a third user wrote.

Annabelle 'NOT lost'

But Dan Rivera of NESPR soon debunked the theories on the internet. He filmed himself entering the Warrens Occult Museum only to show viewers that the Annabelle doll was still there.

A person posted the video on Facebook and wrote, "Some wild and crazy internet rumors this morning claiming that we lost Annabelle. She/it is NOT lost and here’s Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut.. for now. And no, Annabelle is not supposed to be in Chicago."