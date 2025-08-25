/‘They kill people, they get out’: Trump bans ‘dangerous’ cashless bail system. What is it?

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday (August 25) to end what he called a “dangerous” practice called cashless bail. The order was two of the main ones he signed, with the other focusing on Washington, DC.

"The Order directs the Attorney General to determine whether the District of Columbia continues to maintain its cashless bail policy for crimes that pose a clear threat to public safety, including murder, rape, carjacking, assault, burglary, looting, and more," the White House said in its official statement.

“They kill people and they get out,” Trump said about cashless bail in the Oval Office when he announced the order. “We’re ending it, but we’re starting by ending it in DC, and that we have the right to do through federalization,” he added.

What is cashless bail - know here

Cashless bail is a system under which an individual can avoid jail by simply showing up to their work. This is considered a fairer system for low-income individuals.

Jeremy Cherson, the director of communications for the Bail Project, told The Guardian that Trump’s executive order would deepen inequities and waste taxpayer dollars.

“The data is clear that bail reform has not led to increased crime,” he said, adding, “While the president is right that the current system is broken, he is wrong about the solution.”

‘Specialised units’ of National Guard

Trump signed multiple executive orders on Monday (August 25), including the one under which the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will establish “specialised units” in the National Guard. The guards will be trained and equipped "specifically" to deal with public order issues.” This came after Hegseth issued a directive last week that authorized members of the National Guard to carry weapons. Those guards were deployed as part of Trump’s anti-crime agenda in Washington, DC.