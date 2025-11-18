/‘These laws cannot stand’: Trump administration sues California over ban on federal agents wearing masks

"US President Donald Trump’s administration filed a lawsuit on Monday (Nov 17) against California over new laws that ban federal officers from wearing facial coverings and require them to have identification while carrying out their duties. In the lawsuit, the administration argued that the state’s laws violate the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, according to which federal laws supersede state laws. They further claimed that the laws put the federal officers’ safety at risk.

“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe, and they do not deserve to be doxed or harassed simply for carrying out their duties,” the attorney general, Pam Bondi, said in a statement. “California’s anti-law enforcement policies discriminate against the federal government and are designed to create risk for our agents. These laws cannot stand.”

In the suit, the Department of Justice described the issue as California’s “unconstitutional attempt to regulate federal law enforcement officers through the so-called ‘No Secret Police Act’ and ‘No Vigilantes Act’”.

During Trump’s immigration crackdown, federal officers have covered their faces during raids and refused to provide any identification to people they detain.

In September, California’s governor Gavin Newsom signed laws, making the state the first to ban most law enforcement officers, including face coverings for federal immigration agents, while conducting their duties.

The law bans ski masks, neck gaiters and other facial coverings for local and federal agents, including immigration officials. However, it excludes undercover agents, protective equipment like N95 masks or tactical gear and does not apply to state police. The officers are also required to wear clear identification with their agency and badge number on duty starting in January.