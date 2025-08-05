/'There will be no Palestine to recognise if...': Australia calls for two-state solution after Netanyahu plans to 'fully occupy' Gaza

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for a two-state solution in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, saying that its failure will lead to the non-existence of Palestine. Wong's statement came amid Australia's push for Israel to sign a ceasefire and urgently speed up the flow of aid in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, talked to the Palestinian Authority president, Mahmoud Abbas, to push for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the war zone and also to release the remaining hostages from Gaza.

Albanese also reportedly was in an effort to arrange a call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He told Abbas on a call that Australia remained committed to a two-state solution, “because a just and lasting peace depends upon it”.

A statement released by the office of Albanese on Tuesday (August 5) said, “President Abbas thanked Prime Minister Albanese for Australia’s economic and humanitarian support. The leaders discussed deepening cooperation across a range of areas, and agreed to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly."

In September, in a UN meeting in New York, Australia's ally nations, including Canada and France, will recognize the Palestinian statehood. Talking on the ABC radio, Wong said she had said for a year that Australia would do the same.

“There is a risk there will be no Palestine left to recognise if the international community doesn’t move to create that pathway to a two-state solution,” the Australian minister said. “It has been my long-held position that there will be no peace and security for the people of Israel, unless we resolve to a Palestinian state. That has been my view for decades," she added.

'Full occupation' of Gaza?

This came after the claims that Netanyahu is all set to carry out the "full occupation" of Gaza. Several ministers said Netanyahu used the phrase “occupation of the Strip” in private discussions outlining his vision for an expanded military campaign, a significant change in tone as the government debates the next stage of the war.