/'The Forgotten War': 75 years ago, US intervened in North Korea-South Korea war with 635,000 tons of bombs - It has never ended

The Korean war that began 75 years ago this week, was considered as the first major armed conflict of the Cold War era. More than 135,000 North Korean troops invaded South Korea, beginning a war that took millions of lives and causing impact which is still there today. The US Army intervened in the war, sending combat troops in aid of South Korea under the United Nations Command.

The war in Korea was overshadowed by the World War II, a much bigger conflict that ended less than five years earlier.

'The Forgotten War'

The US Army referred to the Korean War as "the Forgotten War" as it got less public attention compared to World War II and the Vietnam War. The US, however, never declared war on North Korea and instead called it a "police action" under the orders of the UN.

The war fought from 1950 until 1953, was also overlooked by the media and the public as they were focusing on the larger and impactful events, and leaving the Korean War on the sideline.

On the directions of the United Nations Command, 16 nations including the US, sent combat troops to South Korea. While the Chinese troops intervened on the North Korean side.

How it started?

It all began when North Korean forces stormed across the 38th parallel dividing North and South Korea. Later in 1953, an armistice stopped the war, however, it was never officially over since there was no peace treaty.

During the three years of war, the US aircraft dropped 635,000 tons of bombs, both high explosive and incendiary on North Korea.

It is more than the 500,000 tons of bombs the US dropped in the Pacific in the entirety of the Second World War, according to a report.

"We went over there and fought the war and eventually burned down every town in North Korea anyway, some way or another," General Curtis LeMay, father of US strategic bombing and the architect of fire raids that destroyed swathes of Japanese cities in World War II, said.