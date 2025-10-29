/'The damage is catastrophic': Jamaica reels after Hurricane Melissa’s landfall; Cuba braces for impact

Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms on record, unleashed widespread destruction across Jamaica after making landfall on Tuesday (October 28). The hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph (300 km/h), lashed the island with fierce winds and torrential rain, leaving a trail of devastation before continuing its deadly path toward Cuba.

In the wake of the storm, Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared Jamaica a ‘disaster area’, urging citizens to stay indoors due to ongoing flooding, landslide risks, and hazardous conditions. The full extent of the damage was still unclear on Tuesday evening, as emergency teams and local authorities began piecing together the aftermath. Many areas were without power, and communication networks were severely disrupted, making it difficult to get a clear picture of the devastation.

At its peak, Hurricane Melissa was classified as a Category 5 storm, one of the most intense hurricanes in history. However, by Tuesday evening, the storm had weakened slightly to a Category 3 as it moved over land. Despite this weakening, Melissa remained a powerful system capable of causing significant damage. "Saint Elizabeth is the breadbasket of Jamaica, and it has taken a heavy blow," said government minister Desmond McKenzie during a briefing. The southwestern parish of Saint Elizabeth, where the storm made its initial landfall, was described as “underwater,” with widespread flooding and substantial damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. McKenzie confirmed that several hospitals had been damaged, including in the hardest-hit areas.

The impact of the storm

The storm’s ferocity was unprecedented for Jamaica, with wind speeds surpassing those of some of the most notorious hurricanes in modern history, including Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in 2005. The impact was particularly severe in coastal areas, with some reports indicating that Saint Elizabeth, a key agricultural hub, was left in ruins. The island’s agricultural sector, already grappling with a challenging year, took a significant hit. While immediate casualty figures were still not confirmed, authorities reported at least three deaths in Jamaica and several more across Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where the storm's outer bands had already caused flash floods and landslides. Haiti, which has struggled with political instability and poverty, was already facing a humanitarian crisis even before Melissa’s impact.

Relief efforts begin

Relief efforts were quickly mobilised, but conditions on the ground made it difficult for rescue teams to access affected areas. The Jamaican Red Cross was distributing drinking water and hygiene kits in anticipation of widespread infrastructure disruptions. As the storm moved away from Jamaica, the United Nations prepared to send 2,000 relief kits from a staging center in Barbados, to be airlifted into the island once air travel was possible. The UN also planned to extend its assistance to Cuba and Haiti, where the effects of the storm were expected to be just as devastating.

Local officials indicated that around 25,000 tourists were still in Jamaica when the storm hit, some of whom were stranded in affected regions. However, government efforts to prioritize the safety of local residents over tourism were a primary focus, with authorities urging tourists to stay in designated shelters until the danger passed. Olympian sprinter Usain Bolt, one of Jamaica’s most iconic figures, took to social media to share messages of support for his country. “Pray for Jamaica,” he posted, expressing concern for his fellow Jamaicans, especially those in rural areas who had been harder hit by the storm.

Health warnings and evacuations continue

As if the devastation caused by the hurricane weren’t enough, local health authorities issued warnings about the possibility of crocodiles being displaced by rising water levels. With floods inundating rivers, gullies, and swamps, there were concerns that crocodiles might make their way into residential areas, posing an additional threat to public safety. The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) used social media to urge residents to remain vigilant. In addition to the danger from the storm itself, health officials warned of the long-term impacts, particularly on public health systems that had already been stretched thin by the pandemic. Hospitals had been severely damaged in some areas, and officials expressed concern about the potential spread of waterborne diseases due to the extensive flooding.

Cuba and the Bahamas Prepare for Impact

As Jamaica begins its recovery, Hurricane Melissa continued its march toward Cuba, where authorities were preparing for a direct hit. Officials in Cuba had already evacuated nearly 500,000 people from high-risk areas. The storm was expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near Santiago de Cuba, the country’s second-largest city. Cuban authorities were focused on ensuring the safety of residents, particularly in coastal areas, and securing critical infrastructure ahead of the storm.