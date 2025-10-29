/'Little skirmishes here and there': US responds after Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza, says THIS about ceasefire

Even as Israel carried out air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday (Oct 28) after accusing Hamas of attacking its troops and violating the US-brokered truce, US Vice President JD Vance expressed confidence that ceasefire will hold. Calling the latest attack by Israel and rising tensions with Hamas as “little skirmishes,” Vance said that US President Donald Trump's peace is still holding.

"The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance said. Speaking to reporters, Vance added that Hamas or “somebody else” attacked an Israeli soldier, due to which Tel Aviv was responding. "We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President's peace is going to hold despite that."

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense agency said at least nine people were killed in Israeli strikes. The fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel seems to be broken after days of peace. This despite Trump declaring that “at long last, we have peace in the Middle East.”

How recent tensions rose between Hamas and Israel