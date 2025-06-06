India's all-party meet led by Shashi Tharoor is in the US, and there, during a media interaction, he was confronted with a question by his son, Ishaan, a journalist with the Washington Post. Senoir Tharoor's initial reaction was, "That shouldn't be allowed, this is my son."

While his son, played along by saying, “Definitely asking questions in personal capacity and mostly to say hello, before you go off to your next engagement.” As Ishaan continued speaking, the doting father, first gave his son a cue to raise his mic and then said it out loud. Quite a parent thing to do, pay attention to the tiniest detail.

After greeting his father, he asked a very pointed question, which received an elaborate and detailed answer. Ishaan asked if any other country where the delegation visited had asked for evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam attack, and about Pakistan's repeated denials of any role in the attack.

"I'm very glad you raised this, Ishaan. I didn't plant it, I promise you. This guy does this to his dad," Tharoor said jokingly.

Straight to the answer, Congress MP, Tharoor said, "Very simply, no one had any doubt, and we were not asked for evidence. But the media have asked in two or three places. Let me say very clearly that India would not have done this without convincing evidence. But there were three particular reasons I want to draw your attention to all of you. The first is that we've had a 37-year pattern of repeated terror attacks from Pakistan, accompanied by repeated denials. I mean, Americans haven't forgotten that Pakistan didn't know, allegedly, where Osama bin Laden was until he was found in a Pakistani safe house right next to an army camp in a cantonment city. That's Pakistan."

He continued, "Mumbai attacks, they denied having anything to do with it." He went on to explain how the captured terrorists, gave details of his training in Pakistan, where he lived and how his handlers passed information while the terrorist was on the mission in Mumbai.

"So we know what Pakistan's all about. They will dispatch terrorists, they will deny they did so until they're actually caught with red hands," he added

India's stance on terrorism has been clear since day one and remains the same. On April 22, the country mourned the loss of 26 innocent lives, these were tourists enjoying time out with their families, and then what happened shook the entire country. It is only after a fortnight of inaction by Pakistan that India decided to launch Operation Sindoor. A tri-services mission that targeted terror infrastructure fostering in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occuoied Kahsnir)