/Tharoor in Washington recalls Hillary Clinton," How can you breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours?”

Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation, responded to the supposed victimhood of Pakistan, “I know that Bilawal Bhutto's mother was killed and one sympathise with the young man for the loss of his mother to terrorism. But, the famous quote of Hillary Clinton comes back to haunt all the Pakistanis, which is How can you breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours?”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasises in a Press briefing in Washington that India stands firm against coercion.

"We have lost 90,000 lives to Terrorism"

Almost in parallel, speaking to the Russian news agency TASS, Pakistan's Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, H.E. Syed Tariq Fatemi, was more conciliatory in his approach. He said, “Pakistan is a much bigger sufferer of terrorism, in the last 10 and 15 years, 90,000 Pakistanis have lost their lives to terrorists…over a billion and a half in US dollars were lost in the process. We are committed to fighting terrorism, which is why we are pressing Afghanistan they prevent the passing over of such terrorists such as TTP, BLA and all the rest of the others.”

He further added that they will not achieve anything by sending people to India. They want to work together to fight terrorism irrespective of origin and religion.

Pakistan is also going around in its diplomatic reach, to claim its innocence with a delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto to the US.

"We will not dialogue with people who are pointing gun at our heads"

Leading an all-party delegation, Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor, said that India wants diplomacy, but “We will not dialogue with people who are pointing guns at our heads". He said that America knows India's stand on terrorism, and America itself has its history with terror attacks. India is fighting a war on behalf of the world, especially the United States.

"If your neighbour unleashes his Rottweilers to bite your children and in fact to do worse to your children, and then says let's talk. You think he's going to talk to them until he either unleashes those Rottweilers or locks them up in a kennel, or puts them to sleep?"

Tharoor was asked by a Journalist from The Hindu what outcomes they have negotiated in the visit so far. He clarified that the purpose of the visit is not to negotiate an outcome, but to enhance understanding about Indian action and that such action will be repeated if circumstances require.

“I mean, we have no illusions. These buildings we've destroyed and the terror camps can be built again in six months, nine months, who knows? The problem is, if they think they can keep doing this to us, they've got another thing coming because we are not going to take it. If they hit us, we will hit them back,” said Tharoor.