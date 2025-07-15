/'Terrorist, a barbaric murderer': Israeli minister calls to kill Syrian president amid attacks on Druze

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli shared posts on social media, calling to "eliminate" Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa without any delay. In posts on X shared in both Hebrew and English, the Israeli minister called the Syrian president a "terrorist" who should be killed.

This comes after Israel announced earlier today to strike Syrian regime targets in response to reported attacks against the Druze population by Sharaa's forces.

"Anyone who thinks Ahmad Al Shara is a legitimate leader is gravely mistaken. This is a terrorist, a barbaric murderer who should be eliminated now," Chikli said.

He further accused European leaders of failing to condemn the "horrific massacre" of Syrian Alawites during sectarian violence earlier this year. "We now see the acts of slaughter and humiliation against the Druze," he said.

The Israeli diaspora affairs minister also shared footage of what appears like Syrian army forces taunting and assaulting members of the Druze community by forcibly shaving their facial hair.

"If it looks like Hamas, talks like Hamas, and acts like Hamas - It' Hamas!", he said as he compares the alleged Syrian troops to the Hamas terror group.

"We must not stand idly by in the face of the Islamist-Nazi terror regime of Al-Qaeda in a suit and tie," he said in a post on X. "We saw the horrific massacre of the Alawites, met with deafening silence from European leaders, and now we are witnessing the slaughter and humiliation of the Druze."

He stressed to fight the terror regime in Syria.

All this comes after dozens of people from Syria's Druze minority were reportedly killed in new clashes with pro-government forces in Sweida. According to Jordan sources, Israeli drones flew over Sweida.