/'TARIFFS make a WIN': US House votes to block US duties on Canada despite Trump's warning - What this means and what happens next

In a major development, US House lawmakers on Wednesday (Feb 11) voted to reject US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods. The resolution brought by Democrats was approved by a vote of 219 to 211, with six Republicans joining the effort.The resolution now goes to vote in the Senate, however, even if it passes the US Senate, it would face a likely veto by Trump. Canada faces multiple levels of tariffs, with reciprocal duty being at 35 per cent. Additionally, Trump has imposed 50 per cent duty on steel and aluminium, 25 per cent on non-US cars, 10 per cent on oil and energy. Moreover, he threatened a 100 per cent tariff on all Canadian products if Ottawa seals a trade deal with China.

How Trump reacted?

This comes even as US President Trump warned some of the Republicans against voting with the Democrats to pass a resolution to end Canada tariffs. Soon after the resolution was passed, Trump took to Truth Social and claimed that Canada has taken advantage of the United States on trade for many years and called the country “among the worst in the world to deal with”. He also mentioned the issue of America's Northern Border. “TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way!”

Earlier, in an attempt to discourage the Republicans from voting against his Canada tariffs, he said that they would “seriously suffer the consequences in the upcoming elections” if they support the Democrats. “Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago. In addition TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Can the US House vote block Trump’s tariffs on Canada?