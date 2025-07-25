/'Surrender to terror': France to become first G7 nation to recognise Palestine, Israel slams decision

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (July 24) announced that France will formally recognise an independent state of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September. The move makes France the first G7 country to take this step, setting it apart from key Western allies including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Macron says there is “no alternative”

Macron posted on X that “the urgent need today is to end the war in Gaza and to rescue the civilian population.” In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron affirmed France’s decision, calling it a key step toward peace in the Middle East. “There is no alternative,” he wrote.

He also reiterated France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all Israeli hostages, humanitarian aid for Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development for a Palestinian state.

Israel hits out at Macron’s announcement

The move drew sharp criticism from Israeli leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.” He added, “A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launchpad to annihilate Israel, not to live in peace beside it.”

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz described the decision as “a disgrace” and “a surrender to terror.” Far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich went further, urging Israel to respond by formally annexing the West Bank.

Palestinian leaders welcome France’s support

Palestinian leaders praised Macron’s decision. Hamas called it a “positive step” toward justice and self-determination. Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on X that France’s recognition reflects “France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination.” Macron’s decision came in response to a letter sent by Abbas weeks ago, in which he condemned the 7 October Hamas attacks, supported disarming Hamas, and pledged reforms and elections by 2026.

The announcement arrives ahead of an international conference in New York, organised by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on reviving the two-state solution. Saudi officials have said they hope the summit will lead more countries to follow France’s lead.

So far, over 140 nations, including Russia, China, India, and most of the Global South, already recognise Palestine. France’s move could push other European countries to do the same.