/'Strong army, rich nation': Kim Jong-un marks war anniversary with fresh 'anti-US' message

Kim Jong-un, the North Korean supreme leader, on Sunday (Jul 27), vowed that his nation would achieve victory in "anti-imperialist, anti-US" battles. Kim made this statement as Pyongyang marked the 72nd anniversary of the armistice of the Korean War. State media reports suggest that the North Korean leader insisted that "our state and its people would surely achieve the great cause of building a rich country with a strong army and become honourable victors in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown".

Kim Jong-un pays respects to Kim II-sung and Chinese People's volunteers

On Saturday, Kim Jong-un visited the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang, where he laid a wreath. There he pledged that North Korea would "never forget the militant feats and merits of the fallen fighters of the Chinese People's Volunteers", reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

According to a Yonhap news agency report citing Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, "By keeping mentions of its friendly relationship with China to a minimum, North Korea is sending a message that it can maintain its system and sovereignty on its own, and wants to show its diplomatic and military autonomy without provoking China".

He also paid his respects by laying a basket of flowers before the statue of North Korea's founder Kim II-sung, he praised the "victory of the outstanding military ideology, Juche-oriented war methods and superb strategy and tactics" of the nation's founder.

While he said that the nation and its people would build a country with a "strong army and become honourable victors in the anti-imperialist, anti-US showdown," he did not make any hostile remarks towards the United States or South Korea.

