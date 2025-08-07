Cases of chikungunya are on the rise in China, over 7,000 cases were reported on Wednesday (August 6). Most cases have been detected inFoshan in GuangdongProvince. This southern Chinese manufacturing hub houses over 10 million people. The authorities have asked for real-name registration of people buying medicines to treat symptoms. This could help in tracing cases not reported. The method was in use even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The viral infection is caused by Aedes mosquitoes and no data suggests that it spreads through human-to-human contact. Local authorities in China are taking “decisive and forceful measures” to stop further spreading of the disease, as reported by news outlet South China Morning Post.

Another report by state news agency Xinhua mentions that Liu Guozhong, the Chinese Vice-Premier, visited Foshan and urged authorities to “strictly implement port health quarantine measures and improve prevention and control measures.”

He asked them to look into effectively eliminating mosquitoes to cut off channels that could lead to further spread of the chikungunya.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya?

Fever, joint pain, headache, and muscle ache are common symptoms experienced with the mosquito-borne infection. People also get rashes and experience joint pain.