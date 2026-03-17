/'Stay away from DXB': Dubai shuts airspace, massive flight chaos as 1,900 Iranian missiles, drones rain down on UAE

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (Mar 17) announced an “exceptional precautionary measure”, temporarily closing its airspace after its military reported incoming missile and drone threats from Iran. This marks a sharp escalation in the Gulf amid the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. The country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said the move was intended to ensure flight safety and protect the national airspace. It remains unclear how long the closure will stay in place.

Dubai airport hit, flights disrupted

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The decision came a day after a drone attack set a fuel tank ablaze at Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest hub for international travel. Flight operations were disrupted, with airlines including India's IndiGo advising passengers to check real-time updates before heading to the airport.

Witnesses described thick smoke rising near the airport, while passengers inside the terminals were moved to safer areas for several hours.

Previously, Dubai Airport said that flights to and from DXB are gradually resuming to selected destinations. However, in a later advisory, the airport asked passengers "not to proceed to DXB unless you have been contacted directly by your airline with a confirmed departure time, as schedules remain subject to change.

Civilian killed, multiple strikes reported

A Palestinian civilian was killed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi after a missile struck a car, according to state media. In Umm Al Quwain, a drone damaged a building but caused no casualties. The UAE has reported at least seven deaths since the conflict began.

Oil operations disrupted in Fujairah

The attacks have begun to hit critical energy infrastructure. A strike on oil infrastructure in Fujairah sparked a fire that authorities said was still being contained. State oil company ADNOC, as per an AFP report citing sources, has halted oil loading operations at its Fujairah facility following repeated strikes.

This comes as Iran has stepped up its strikes across Gulf countries, targeting US-linked assets as well as civilian infrastructure such as airports, ports and energy facilities.