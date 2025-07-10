/'SPREADING DISCORD': Two words that could get Imran Khan's sons banned from Pakistan. Here's why

After their demand for the release of their father from jail, Imran Khan's children faced the threat of being them from entering Pakistan. The Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Wednesday (July 9) warned that the Pakistani government could deny the entry of the former prime minister's sons if they travel the country to “spread discord”.

Imran’s sons: Suleman Khan (28) and Qasim Khan (26) called out for their father's jail term since Khan's arrest in August 2023 against the £190 million corruption case. It was the first time the two had publicly talked about their father’s incarceration.

Khan's youngest son, Qasim, posted on the social media platform X on Monday (July 7), calling for his father's release. He said in the post that the PTI founder had been imprisoned for 700 days and cut off from his family and even his personal physician.

It was a day after Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, told reporters outside the Adiala Jail that the two would join an upcoming PTI protest movement.

Addressing the matter on Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’, Malik said the government had no issue with Qasim and Suleiman entering Pakistan, provided they do not engage in protests or political activity.

“If they intend to get a visa to visit Pakistan, the concerned authorities in the interior ministry will look at their purpose of visit … But their aunt (Aleema) said … that they are coming to join the PTI movement,” the minister said.

“We have no issue with them coming here, but we have an issue with them participating in political activity as foreign nationals," he added.