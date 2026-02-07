/'So much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts', says Modi to Indian diaspora

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Malaysia was received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Saturday. The gesture by Ibrahim was termed by Modi as "love and respect for India". He also said that he shares a personal rapport with the prime minister which is why his arrival at the airport made it special.

"He came to the airport to welcome me and he brought me here in his car. Not only his car but his seat also, this special gesture reflect his love and respect for India," said Modi.

Later PM Modi addressed Indian diaspora at a community event in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur which was also joined by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Thanking Ibrahim, Modi said, "The warmth of your greeting reflects the beautiful diversity of our shared culture. First of all, I thank my dear friend Anwar Ibrahim for joining the community celebration. I also thank him for his very kind words on the scale and future potential of India-Malaysia friendship in his speech just now."

Modi highlighted the importance of Southeast Asian nation in India's foreign policy and pointed towards the commonality that both the countries share.

"Malaysia has the second largest Indian origin community in the world. There is so much that connects Indian and Malaysian hearts... You are the living bridge that links us. You have connected Roti Canai with Malabar Parotta. Coconut, spices, and of course, Teh tarik. The flavours seem so familiar, whether it is in Kuala Lumpur or Kochi. We understand each other so well," said Modi during his address.