US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Apr 26) addressed a press conference briefing following the shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he called the shooter a “very sick person”.
(more details to follow)
‘I fought like hell...’: Trump addresses press briefing shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Apr 26) addressed a press conference briefing following the shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he called the shooter a “very sick person”.
(more details to follow)