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‘I fought like hell...’: Trump addresses press briefing shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Apr 26, 2026, 08:17 IST | Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 08:18 IST
‘I fought like hell...’: Trump addresses press briefing shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, shortly after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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‘I fought like hell...’: Trump addresses press briefing shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Apr 26) addressed a press conference briefing following the shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he called the shooter a “very sick person”.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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