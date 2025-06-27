/'Should be prosecuted': Who leaked intelligence report about US strikes on Iran nuclear sites? Trump KNOWS...

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 26) accused Democrats of leaking the intelligence report about US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, calling for prosecution of those responsible. There is no public evidence supporting his claims but the Trump administration has vowed to punish those who were responsible for the leaks. Trump's team, including United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, slammed US media for highlighting the reports and said that people who leaked the reports would be sent to jail. The US hit three nuclear sites in Iran, namely Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, and claimed that these have been completely ‘obliterated.’

Now, US President Trump has taken to Truth Social and wrote, The Democrats are the ones who leaked the information on the PERFECT FLIGHT to the Nuclear Sites in Iran. They should be prosecuted!"

Earlier, Pete Hegseth addressed the media at the Pentagon and said, “Strikes in Iran were highly successful, it was a resounding success and brought the end of the war. Trump created the conditions to end war destroying Iran's nuclear capabilities. What other presidents talked about, President Trump achieved. This is a historic moment." “Leaked preliminary report is based on lynchpin assumptions. Rafael Grossi also said that US strikes caused enormous damage. This is a historically successful mission," he added.



Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Trump of exaggerating the impact of US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, in his first appearance since a ceasefire in the war with Israel. "The American president exaggerated events in unusual ways, and it turned out that he needed this exaggeration," Khamenei said, rejecting US claims Iran's nuclear programme had been set back by decades. The strikes, he insisted, had done "nothing significant" to Iran's nuclear infrastructure

Iran-Israel-US conflict

Tensions heightened between Israel and Iran on June 13 when Israel under Operation Rising Lion, targeted Iran's nuclear sites and killed top commanders. In retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise 3, and hit Israeli cities, citing the ‘right to respond.’ The situation worsened day by day with both countries attacking each other with missiles and drones. The US, in a major escalation of tensions, entered he war on June 21, launched Operation Midnight Hammer and hit three nuclear sites in Iran, namely, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. In response, Iran hit US bases Al Udeid air base in Qatar. Soon after this on June 24, US President Trump announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which intially faltered but has held forth since then.