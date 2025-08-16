/'Security of Ukraine must be ensured, but...': Putin locks deal with Trump, hopes Kyiv 'won't throw wrench'

After almost a 3-hour-long meeting in Alaska with US President Donald Trump, Russian supremo Vladimir Putin said he has reached an agreement with the American president. Taking a dig at the Ukrainian president, Putin said he hoped that leaders in Kyiv “won’t throw a wrench” into the process of bringing the war to an end. Although he offered no details on the agreement, he claimed Russia-US has agreed upon.



The Russian president said that the security of Ukraine must be ensured, and his country is ready to do so. But, Putin said, the root cause of the war "must be taken into account" as well. "Our country is sincerely interested in putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine," Putin said.

The Russian leader called his summit with Trump constructive and useful, saying, "We will always remember the historic examples when our countries together crushed common enemies in battle."



Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that the talks with Putin were “extremely productive,” but more needs to be done to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.



“I believe we had a very productive meeting. There were many, many points that we agreed on”, Trump said. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal. I will call up NATO... I’ll of course call up president Zelensky and tell him about today’s meeting," he added.

“We really made some great progress”, Trump said without revealing any details of what that progress was.