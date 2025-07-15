/‘SCO must continue to fight evils of terror, separatism, extremism’, says Jaishankar, raises Pahalgam attack

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that the SCO was founded to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism and, citing the Pahalgam attack, added that it must continue to strive to fight the “three evils”. “The three evils that SCO was founded to combat were terrorism, separatism, and extremism. Not surprisingly, they often occur together. Recently, we in India witnessed a graphic example in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. It was deliberately conducted to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir, while sowing a religious divide,” he said while addressing his counterparts at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) foreign ministers’ conclave being held in the city of Tianjin in China.

‘UNSC condemned Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms’

“The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and “underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so,” he added in an oblique reference to Operation Sindoor, under which India destroyed terrorist havens and hideouts in Pakistan and illegally held Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in pinpointed strikes.

“It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge,” Jaishankar said.

‘Time of considerable disorder in the international system’

The Indian EAM highlighted that the conclave in Tianjin is being held at a “time of considerable disorder in the international system”.

“We meet at a time of considerable disorder in the international system. In the last few years, we have seen more conflicts, competition, and coercion. Economic instability is also visibly on the rise. The challenge before us is to stabilise the global order, de-risk various dimensions, and, through it all, address longstanding challenges that threaten our collective interests,” Jaishankar said.