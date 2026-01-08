/‘Salt Typhoon’: China hacks emails of US congressional staff in major cyber-espionage case

China has hacked the email accounts used by congressional staff working for key committees in the US House of Representatives, in what officials describe as a wide-ranging cyber-espionage operation dubbed 'Salt Typhoon'.

According to people familiar with the attack, Chinese intelligence gained access to email systems used by staffers on the House China Committee, as well as aides linked to the Foreign Affairs Committee, Intelligence Committee, and Armed Services Committee. The intruders were discovered in December.

The incident is part of a broader, ongoing cyber campaign targeting US communications networks that is attributed to China’s Ministry of State Security. However, sources said it remains unclear whether the hackers were able to access the personal email accounts of lawmakers themselves, according to a report by The Financial Times.

