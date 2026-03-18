/‘Response will be...’: Iran’s army vows retaliation after Larijani's killing

Iranian army chief Amir Hatami on Wednesday (Mar 18) warned of a “decisive and regrettable” retaliation after the killing of security chief Ali Larijani. This comes after Iran’s top security body on Tuesday (Mar 17) confirmed the death of Larijani, one of the most influential figures of the country, in an Israeli air strike. Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they launched missiles at Israel “in revenge for the blood” of Larijani. Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Basij force, was also killed in the strikes.
“Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable,” Hatami said in a statement.
The Revolutionary Guards, the Islamic Republic’s military force that is separate from the army, said in a statement that it had launched missiles at central Israel “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions.”
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