/‘Reliable ally, true friend’: Zelensky awards outgoing Polish President Duda with highest Ukrainian distinction

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Jun 28) awarded outgoing Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom, the highest Ukrainian distinction that can be awarded to a citizen of another country. The two leaders met in Kyiv as part of a farewell gesture ahead of Duda’s departure from office in August. Duda also joined Zelensky in a wreath-laying ceremony honouring fallen soldiers at an event, which took place on Ukraine’s Constitution Day.

In a post on X, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, “President Duda has stood by Ukraine’s side during the most difficult times of Russia’s full-scale aggression.” He added, “We are grateful to him and all Poles who have shown true solidarity with Ukraine.”

The two leaders discussed the development of relations between Kyiv and Warsaw at the EU level and also in coordination with NATO partners.

“In recent months, we have been implementing some fairly substantial Ukrainian-Polish agreements on defence cooperation,” the Ukrainian president said. “Andrzej has been with Ukraine since the first days of the war, always side by side, a reliable ally and a true friend. This is undoubtedly the level of relations we want to preserve and strengthen with Poland.”

Since Russia’s invasion in 2022, Poland has emerged as one of the most committed allies of Ukraine. It has provided Kyiv with weapons, sheltering millions of refugees, and gathering international support.

Over the years, the relations between the two nations have been volatile due to political disagreements, economic slump, and disputes over grain imports and past grievances.