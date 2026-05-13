/'Prudently handle Taiwan-related issues', says China to US ahead of Trump visit

China on Wednesday (May 13) once again said it will take all measures to oppose Taiwan independence and that its capability to "crush" separatism is “unbreakable.” Reiterating that Taiwan issue is an internal matter for Beijing, China said it “firmly opposes” any form of military ties between the United States and Taiwan.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said, “The Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair and brooks no external interference,” as reported by state-run Global Times.

“We firmly oppose any form of military ties between the US and China’s Taiwan region, and urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues, stop arms sales to Taiwan, and refrain from sending wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces,” Zhang said.

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The statement comes just hours ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to China. Trump will arrive in China on Wednesday (May 13) for his two day visit of the country. The highly anticipated presidential summit in Beijing is being framed as a business-focused summit aimed at stabilising ties between the world’s two largest economies. And despite tensions over artificial intelligence, export controls, rare-earth minerals, Taiwan and the ongoing Iran war the two nations are deeply linked through trade worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun also opposed US arms sales to Taiwan.

“China's firm opposition to US arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear,” Guo said after Trump said Monday that he plans to discuss US arms sales to Taiwan with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his expected visit to Beijing.

What does Trump, Xi summit mean for Taiwan?

The Trump-Xi summit comes with high stakes for Taiwan, the island democracy that China views as its breakaway province. Since Trump's return to the White House, political analysts have witnessed greater ambivalence toward Taiwan, an approach that could be of concern for the Taiwanese regime ahead of Trump's China visit.

The nation of 23 million people has spent decades living under threat from the China, which claims Taiwan as its territory despite never having control over it.