/‘Popular amongst citizens after many years in government’: Meloni praises PM Modi, says ‘Italy and India are closer than they have ever been’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday (May 20) praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, vision and continued popularity among Indian citizens, as the two leaders announced an upgrade in ties between India and Italy to a “special strategic partnership”. Addressing a joint press statement with Modi in Rome, Meloni said the relationship between the two countries had reached its highest level so far.

“Today, here in Rome, we are further strengthening our relations all the way up to the special strategic partnership, the highest ever reached in the relations between the two nations. So, I think it is safe to say that now Italy and India are closer than they have ever been,” Meloni said.

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She attributed the stronger ties partly to her frequent interactions with Modi over the past three-and-a-half years. According to Meloni, the meetings had helped both leaders understand each other’s perspectives and build trust. “It is also due to the seven meetings that I have had with Prime Minister Modi over the past three and a half years, during which we have gotten to deeply know one another and our respective points of view. We have also created an honest friendship based on respect and mutual trust,” she said. Meloni added that the friendship between the two leaders had contributed to faster cooperation between New Delhi and Rome.