/'Nuclear facilities must not be targeted’, says UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in statement to UNSC

In an address to the United Nations Security Council on Friday (June 20), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief General Rafael Grossi warned that attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities have sharply degraded their safety and posed serious radiological and environmental risks. Grossi confirmed that Israel’s recent strikes have targeted key facilities such as Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan, Arak, and Karaj, prompting global concern.

According to Grossi, the Natanz enrichment site suffered extensive damage, including the destruction of electrical infrastructure and serious damage to its underground cascade halls. Though external radiation levels remained normal, Grossi stressed that the internal radiological and chemical contamination, including uranium hexafluoride and uranyl fluoride, posed a significant threat to personnel within the site.

Fordow, a critical site for enriching uranium to 60%, has remained undamaged, Grossi stated. Meanwhile, the Esfahan site sustained damage to four facilities. Similar attacks were confirmed at Arak’s Heavy Water Reactor and the Karaj workshop, although no radiological release occurred.

Of utmost concern is the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, where a direct hit could result in catastrophic radioactive release, affecting populations across Iran and beyond. Grossi warned that an attack or even a disruption of the plant’s power supply could lead to a core meltdown and long-term environmental consequences.

The IAEA Director General called for immediate de-escalation, warning that “armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never occur” and could result in grave consequences within and beyond the state attacked. He urged the Security Council and international community to support the Agency’s role in verifying that Iran’s nuclear materials — including over 400 kg of uranium enriched to 60% — remain accounted for and secure.

Reiterating the Agency’s commitment to remain present and operational in Iran despite security constraints, Grossi said, “The IAEA can guarantee, through a watertight inspection regime, that nuclear weapons will not be developed in Iran.” He called for a constructive, professional dialogue with all parties, emphasizing that “nuclear facilities and material must not be shrouded by the fog of war” and reminding the Council that a diplomatic solution is within reach if supported by the necessary political will.

The IAEA chief also said that Middle East faces a nuclear disaster if Israel attacks Iran's southern nuclear facility of Bushehr, the UN nuclear watchdog chief warned on Friday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Grossi informed the UN Security Council that he has not yet seen radiation emanating from Israel's week-long aerial campaign on Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities. But he added that an attack on Bushehr -- the Middle East's first civilian nuclear reactor, which has so far seemed to have been left intact -- would mean the gravest consequences because it holds thousands of kilograms of nuclear material.

"Regional countries have come directly to me in the last few hours to communicate their concerns, and I want to make it absolutely and perfectly clear -- a direct hit on the Bushehr nuclear power plant would entail a very high release of radioactivity," Grossi said.

Grossi cautioned of just as bad effects even if Israel targets the lines powering electricity to Bushehr, as such disabling of power could lead to a meltdown. A worst case would require evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for zones within a few hundred kilometers of Bushehr, which would encompass cities in Gulf Arab monarchies, a lifeblood of the world economy. The people would have to take iodine and could also experience restrictions on food availability, Grossi explained.

Grossi called for a diplomatic outcome and reiterated his offer to travel to strike a bargain.