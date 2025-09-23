Google Preferred
‘Nothing can justify collective punishment of Palestinians’: UN chief urges peace over chaos, warns ‘aid cuts wreaking havoc’

Published: Sep 23, 2025, 19:42 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 19:43 IST
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Guterres also urged world leaders to choose peace and cooperation over chaos amid the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, warning them of “an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (Sep 23) said that aid cuts were “wreaking havoc”. He made the remarks in his opening address during the organisation’s annual meeting of world leaders. He also urged world leaders to choose peace and cooperation over chaos amid the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, warning them of “an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering.”

“We have entered in an age of reckless disruption and relentless human suffering,” he said in his speech. “The pillars of peace and progress are buckling under the weight of impunity, inequality and indifference.”

“Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” the UN chief said.



