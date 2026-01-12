/‘Not seeking war, but fully prepared for war’: Iran seeks talks after Trump’s military threats

Iran’s government on Monday (Jan 12) said that the country is ready for negotiations with the United States after US President Donald Trump threatened to intervene with military force amid protests, but warned that the Islamic Republic was “fully prepared for war”. This comes after Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s leadership was seeking “to negotiate” with his administration after he repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters. Hundreds have been killed amid demonstrations that started two weeks ago over the rising cost of living in the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking war but is fully prepared for war,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told a conference of foreign ambassadors in Tehran broadcast by state TV. “We are also ready for negotiations but these negotiations should be fair, with equal rights and based on mutual respect.”

Araghchi added that “the situation has come under total control” after a bloody crackdown on nationwide protests. He said that the protests in his nation “turned violent and bloody to give an excuse” for Trump to intervene.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that the “channel of communication between our foreign minister and the special envoy of the president of the United States is open.” He added, “Messages are exchanged whenever necessary.”

Trump said that Tehran has indicated its willingness to talk. “The leaders of Iran called” yesterday, the US president told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that “a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate.” However, “we may have to act before a meeting,” he added, suggesting a possible military intervention in the country.

Meanwhile, the internet shutdown in the country has now lasted over 48 hours, monitor Netblocks said. “As Iran wakes up to a new day, metrics show the national internet blackout is past the 84 hour mark.”

At least 192 protesters have been killed, the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said, adding that the actual toll could be much higher.