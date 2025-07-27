US President Donald Trump, in a meeting with the EU Chief Ursula von Der Leyen, said that the US gave $60million for food for Gaza and "nobody is saying thank you" for that. "We gave $60 million two weeks ago — and nobody even acknowledged it ... When I do that, a lot of people aren't happy about that because they say, 'Well, why are we doing it and nobody else?' But I think we had a humanitarian reason for doing it," Trump said in a meeting in Scotland on Sunday (July 27). The American president also said that there were multiple bodies of the Israeli hostages in Gaza, and the Netanyahu-led government will have to make a decision. "A lot of bodies of hostages are there - many family wants their bodies. Israel has to make a decision," Trump added.

‘Very nasty’ Iran

The American president also talked about Iran and called the Islamic Republic "very nasty" for its nuclear programme bid. "Iran has been very nasty. Iran is talking that they will continue nuclear enrichment. We are not allowing it to happen," Trump said.

'No more excuses'

After announcing a daily temporary pause in the war in Gaza to allow limited humanitarian aid, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were "no more excuses" for the United Nations (UN), which had said earlier that Israel was not allowing aid into the strip.

“To complete this goal, of eliminating Hamas and also the release of our hostages, we are advancing in the fighting and conducting negotiations. Whichever path we choose, on any path, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies. We have done this until now. But the UN is making excuses and lies about the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a video message on the social media platform X.