A Brooklyn woman alleged that she was raped on Coney Island while celebrating the Fourth of July, adding that the witnesses recorded videos of the incident instead of helping her. The 25-year-old told CBS News that the incident took place around 3 am, as she was trying to escape from a man who gave her “bad vibes” marching menacingly towards her. She added that she tripped while trying to get away from the man.

“He saw that I was on the floor and that’s when he put his face between my legs, and I started screaming and everyone started laughing and recording me,” she said. “Nobody helped. Nobody stopped.”

She alleged that at one point, while she was being attacked, a light from a golf cart shone on her and the attacker. However, the driver just drove past them without helping her or intervening. The woman has reported the incident to the police, according to the New York Post.

When the woman managed to free herself and leave the beach, the attacker followed her to Stillwell Avenue and raped her there. “I couldn’t do anything … I was just really scared and then I was screaming for help,” she said as quoted by CBS News. “I was just terrified, and I couldn’t fight back.”

She said that the suspect needs to be arrested, and she has shared the incident on social media. She hopes that sharing her story will help bring more clues to catch the suspect.