'No indication': Atomic watchdog IAEA on attack targeting Iran's underground Natanz nuclear site

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA Rafael Grossi on Monday (June 16) said there was "no indication of a physical attack" on the underground section of Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment site following Israeli strikes that destroyed the plant's above-ground section.

"There has been no indication of a physical attack on the underground cascade hall containing part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant and the main Fuel Enrichment Plant," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said in a statement to an extraordinary board session. "However, the loss of power to the cascade hall may have damaged the centrifuges there," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran has urged IAEA to condemn Israeli strikes on nuclear sites at urgent meeting



"We expect the (IAEA) Board of Governors and the Director General to take a firm position in condemning this act (attacking nuclear facilities) and holding the regime (Israel) accountable," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.

Besides this, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (June 15) that it is "possible" that America could get "involved" in the ongoing Israel-Iran war. Trump said while denying that at present, the US has no involvement in Israeli strikes against Iran.

In an interview with ABC News, the US president said, "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved."

Although the US president denied commenting on the reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had urged the US to join the war.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday (June 16) that his country has no intention to develop nuclear weapons, but it will pursue its right to nuclear energy and research.



News agency Reuters reported that Pezeshkian was reiterating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s religious edict against weapons of mass destruction.

The statement came amid the ongoing Israel-Iran war that was triggered on Friday (June 13) after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran. So far, 224 Iranians have lost their lives and over 1,200 people were injured. Meanwhile, in Israel, 17 people have been killed and 390 wounded since the conflict escalated.