/‘Netanyahu has achieved his objectives in Gaza,’ says Israeli PM’s office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has achieved the three war goals he had in Gaza, his spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian claimed. Speaking in a televised briefing, Bedrosian stated on Netanyahu's behalf. This came amid the Israeli preparations to ratify the hostage release and the ceasefire agreement announced.

In her statement, Bedrosian said, “We have hit a critical point in this war. From day one in this war, the prime minister laid out three objectives — the return of all of our hostages, the defeat and dismantling of Hamas and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

In a statement suggesting a declaration of victory, she said, “All of the prime minister’s objectives have now been achieved.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Netanyahu's 3 war objectives

In August, Netanyahu held a government meeting on how he would brief his army on achieving the three specific war objectives in Gaza as he vowed to work to ensure Gaza "never again threatens Israel."



Talking in the meeting, Netanyahu said, "1,955 years ago, just after the Ninth of [the Hebrew month of] Av, we suffered our greatest fall ever, which changed the face of Jewish history. Since then, we have been divided, separated and fighting each other."

What are the 3 war objectives?

As per an official statement released by his office, Netanyahu said that Israel has three major goals in the war with Hamas in Gaza. The objectives are: Defeating the "enemy", releasing hostages, and "ensuring that Gaza will never again threaten Israel."

"During the week, I will convene the Security Cabinet in order to direct the IDF on how to achieve these three objectives, all of them, without exception," the Israeli PM said.

The Israeli PM said his country is "continuing to build our land."