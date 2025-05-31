/‘My bones are strong’: Biden avoids Trump, focuses on democracy in first speech after cancer diagnosis

Joe Biden on Friday (May 30) delivered his first speech since being diagnosed earlier this month with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. Speaking in Delaware, the former US president honoured fallen soldiers during a Memorial Day week event.

Honouring sacrifice and defending democracy

In New Castle, Biden linked their sacrifice to the responsibility Americans have today. “They are not asking us to risk our lives, they are asking us to stay true to what America stands for,” he said. “They are not asking us to do their jobs, they are asking us do our jobs – to protect our nation, in our time, now, to defend democracy.”

Though he didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, Biden’s remarks came after the current Republican president gave a self-focused Memorial Day address. Biden’s words stood in contrast, with an emphasis on national duty and unity.

Avoiding talk of Trump and treatment

Throughout the speech, Biden did not speak about Trump or his recent push for more presidential power, which critics say threatens American democracy. Nor did he refer to his own illness during the address.

Still, he sounded passionate and strong. The speech also came as his family marked ten years since the death of his son Beau, who passed away from brain cancer at the age of 46.

Optimism despite aggressive cancer

After the event, Biden spoke briefly with reporters and confirmed he is already receiving treatment for the disease. “All the folks are very optimistic… the expectation is we are going to be able to beat this,” he said.

He described the treatment as “one particular pill” taken daily and added, “It’s not in any organs, my bones are strong.” Biden shared that he is under the care of a top surgeon who himself survived prostate cancer thirty years ago.

At a crossroads for America

Biden didn’t hold back when discussing the challenges the country faces today. “We’re at a really difficult moment, not just Americans, the world,” he said, calling this “an inflection point” where decisions made now will shape the next two decades.

He also expressed pride in his time as president, saying, “I’m very proud. I’ll put my record as president against any president at all.”