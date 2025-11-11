/'Muscles don't grow on cowards': Chinese man gets hyaluronic acid shots for $560,000 to get 8-pack abs. This happens next

In the first of its kind case in China, a man claimed he spent US$560,000 on acid injections to get 8-pack abs on his body, which he was not able to create naturally. The man, who goes by the name Andy Hao Tienan on social media, has 100,000 followers. He hails from Heilongjiang province in northeastern China. He is famous on the internet for giving beauty and fashion tips.

On his social media profile, as per the South China Morning Post, he claims his body contains 20 per cent hyaluronic acid. He plans to inject a total of 10,000 doses and has already completed 40 per cent of his goal.

A few months back, he was in the headlines in China for spending four million yuan to inject 40 doses of acid into his shoulders, collarbones, chest, and abdomen. The injections helped the man sculpt artificial abs. Although the details of the procedure are known yet public.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said he opted for the procedure as he failed to obtain his ideal physique through exercise. “I totally agree that muscles do not grow on cowards,” he said. “But you have to understand, I have had so many injections. I am no coward any more. Could you dare to do the same?" he further said.

“If my abs have not disappeared in three years, I will apply to Guinness for the longest-lasting artificial abs made of hyaluronic acid record. I will do a live-stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see," he added.

Medical risk of the procedure

Li Jialun, attending doctor in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Union Hospital, Tongji Medical College, told the SCMP that the procedure is medically problematic. He said that injecting 40 doses of hyaluronic acid could very likely crush the skin, potentially causing necrosis of blood vessels.

“Secondly, while the muscles may appear realistic in a static state, the dynamic appearance will definitely be distorted because all muscles are dynamic units," the doctor said.

“Third, after the injection, your natural muscles may actually decrease because hyaluronic acid and fillers can erode bone and exert pressure on the muscles, making them thinner," he added.

What was the internet's reaction?

Netizens could not believe people out there go to such an extent to look better. One person on social media said, "Oh my god, is this really how rich people spend their money? Four million could buy me a lifetime supply of protein powder to build my muscles.”