/'Munir's policies are disastrous for Pakistan' says former PM Imran khan

Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has termed Field Marshall Gen Asim Munir's policies for the country as “disastrous”. He has also accused the army chief of deliberately “igniting tensions” with Afghanistan. The remarks against Munir comes a day after his sister, Dr Uzma Khan met him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail following the "special permission" granted by the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Taking to microblogging site X Khan wrote in Urdu when translated reads, "Asim Munir's policies are disastrous for Pakistan. Because of his policies, terrorism has spiralled out of control that grieves me deeply".

"Asim Munir has no concern for Pakistan's national interests. He is doing all this merely to please Western powers. He deliberately ignited tensions with Afghanistan so that he could be seen internationally as a so-called 'mujahid' (Islamic fighter)," he added.

Khan said he had opposed “drone attacks and military operations against own people" in Afghanistan as it would lead to more terrorism.

In fact Khan called Munir “mentally unstable man”, and said his “moral bankruptcy has led to the complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan”.

Uzma meets Khan in jail

Earlier Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan after meeting him in jail on Tuesday (Nov 2) amid rumours around his health said that Khan fears for his life in prison.

Khan's party, PTI, also alleged that the former PM has been kept in solitary confinement with no electricity or sunlight, questionable food, no clean drinking water, no medical assistance and none of the basic facilities normally available to inmates.