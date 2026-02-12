/'Minnesota immigration surge to conclude': Border czar Tom Homan on ICE operations

US President Donald Trump’s top immigration official on Thursday (February 12) said that the large-scale anti-migrant operation in Minnesota would soon come to an end, adding that a drawdown of the effort was already in progress. "I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude," said Tom Homan during a press conference in Minneapolis. "A significant drawdown has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week."

Federal immigration operations will persist nationwide, though the heightened enforcement effort in Minnesota is winding down, Border Czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday. He said a limited number of federal personnel will temporarily remain in the state to wrap up operations and return full authority to the local field office. The remaining agents will also monitor protest activity and coordinate with state and local law enforcement to maintain safety for officers and the public.

Homan has previously indicated that Minnesota typically has about 150 immigration agents assigned to the area. He did not specify how many will stay behind once the surge concludes. Nationally, immigration enforcement will continue with a focus on individuals considered threats to national security or public safety. However, Homan made clear that being in the country without legal status still subjects a person to immigration law enforcement. He said officers will act accordingly if they encounter someone who is in the US unlawfully.

Although the operation known as “Operation Metro” is ending in Minnesota, Homan stressed that broader enforcement efforts remain unchanged. He stated that voters supported stricter immigration enforcement and said the administration intends to deliver on that mandate. According to Homan, priority targets include individuals accused of serious crimes such as rape, murder, and child exploitation. He emphasised that while enforcement actions will be more targeted, the overall goal of large-scale deportations remains in place.

Addressing recent tensions in Minneapolis, Homan said he has sought to reduce conflict between federal officers and demonstrators but reiterated that interference with immigration operations will not be tolerated. He warned that physically obstructing or assaulting federal officers constitutes a federal crime and will result in consequences. At the same time, he expressed a desire to prevent further violence, stating that no one wants additional bloodshed.