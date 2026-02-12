/Woman in Epstein footage laying on floor under Prince Andrew was sex trafficking victim, US lawmaker claims

A senior US politician on Thursday claimed over the viral footage that the woman who is on the floor under Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion is a sex trafficking victim. There were two pieces of footage related to this scene were released in the Epstein files on January 30.

While the circumstances surrounding the images remain unclear, California Congressman Ted Lieu displayed them during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Lieu suggested the woman may have been a victim of sex trafficking as he questioned US Attorney General Pam Bondi about why Andrew has never faced prosecution, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Andrew denies his wrongdoing

"Please put the photos back up, we are looking at a sex trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act. Not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronised Epstein's sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That's why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein's clients, like former Prince Andrew," California Congressman Ted Lieu said.

"These two photos staring you in the face are evidence of a crime, and more than enough evidence to predicate an investigation against former Prince Andrew. So I asked you, Attorney General Counsel, why did you shut down this investigation last July? And why have you not prosecuted former Prince Andrew?, he questioned.