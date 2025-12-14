/'May constitute war crimes', warns Guterres after 6 UN peacekeepers killed in drone attack in Sudan

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said its six peacekeepers from Bangladesh were killed and eight more were wounded in a drone attack on a UN base in Sudan on Saturday. The peacekeeping logistics base in the city of Kadugli, in the central region of Kordofan was the target of the attack.

All the victims, Bangladeshi nationals, were serving in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).

Calling the attack "unjustifiable" Guterres said that such attacks "may constitute war crimes under international law."

The Sudanese government and military blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the attack, with the Army chief General Abdel Fattah Burhan calling the attack a "dangerous escalation".

However, the RSF in a statement on Telegram refuted the allegations made by the government as "false".

Bangladesh reacts

Meanwhile, the leader of the interim government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus said he was "deeply saddened" by the attack and that "the government of Bangladesh will stand by the families in this difficult moment". He also urged the UN to provide all possible help to the Bangladeshi personnel.

Sudan crisis

Since April 2023 Sudan has been witnessing civil war between the military and the RSF militias, which has led to the killing of tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and led to famine in several parts of the country. It is being seen as one of the worlds worst humanitarian crisis.

Efforts to end the war have failed to yield any results.