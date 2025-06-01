/‘Lying their a** off’: Musk says he used ‘prescription ketamine’ amid drug use controversy

Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday (May 31) denied the reports claiming that he used ketamine and other drugs extensively during the 2024 campaign trail of US President Donald Trump.

This comes after The New York Times reported that drug use by Trump’s close advisor “went well beyond occasional use,” which resulted in bladder problems.

Musk accused the media outlet of “lying”, adding that he has acknowledged his use of “prescription ketamine” a few years ago already on social media.

Replying to a post on X, the Tesla CEO wrote, “To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their a** off.”

“I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then,” he added.

Musk was responding to a post on X that said, “Given Elon Musk’s business track record, any drugs he’s taking should be put in the public’s drinking water.”

What did report claim?

The tech billionaire has earlier acknowledged the use of ketamine, saying that it was prescribed for depression and was taking it every two weeks. He also suggested that using the drug had a positive impact on his work.

In the report, The New York Times claimed that Musk allegedly used substances such as hallucinogenic mushrooms, ecstasy, and ketamine during the presidential campaign of 2024, after which Donald Trump came to power.

Reacting to the accusation, Musk responded by saying, “I’m in meetings with dozens to hundreds of people every day and am photographed constantly. If this bs from the NYT were true, it would have been EXTREMELY obvious.”

The report came as Musk’s time at the White House as a special employee ended after 130 days. He had been serving as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since the beginning of Trump’s second term in January. Musk has said that he will continue to play the role of Trump’s advisor and will keep visiting DOGE.

