/'Life will definitely become BITTER for them': Supreme leader Khamenei as Iran launches waves of missiles at Israel

As Iran struck Israel with ballistic missiles as part of retaliatory action against Israel's pre-emptive attack, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that life will be bitter for the Israelis.

In a post on X, the Iranian supreme leader said, “We have never been initiators in conflict or confrontations but if someone commits a malicious act, they should know they will receive sever blows. Life will definitely become bitter for them.” He added, “They shouldn't imagine that they attacked us and everything is over now. No!” The visuals of Iran's strike on Tel Aviv played in the background after Khamenei spoke.

Khamenei's televised address

Earlier, in a televised message, Khamenei issued a warning and said that the Iranian armed forces will act “with strength" and “bring the vile Zionist regime to its knees." He added that the Iranian armed forces will leave Israel “helpless”.



Khamenei also said, “The Zionist regime will not escape unscathed from this crime," assuring the Iranian public that “there will be no negligence in this matter." Iran's Supreme Leader also said that Tehran “will not go for half measures in its response”. “The Armed Forces will respond powerfully and will make the vile Zionist regime miserable,” he added.

Israeli PM's appeal to Iranians

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a direct appeal to the people of Iran, urging them to stand up against what he called an “evil and oppressive regime.” “The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime,” Netanyahu said in a video address on Friday. In his message to the Iranian public, Netanyahu said: “I am with you, the Israeli people are with you.” He added that more action could follow. “More is on the way,” he warned, noting that the strikes would continue “for as many days as it takes.”