/‘Leave Pakistan’: Why is US warning its citizens against travelling to Pak?

The United States Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan has issued an advisory for its citizens, warning them to “reconsider travel” to the country. The US notice classified the threat as ‘Level 3’ for Pakistan, while warning Americans not travel to the Balochistan Province and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province “for any reason” at all. This comes amid military tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan and the widening conflict in West Asia after the US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran.

Why is US warning against travel to Pakistan?

In the travel advisory updated on Friday (Mar 6), the US Embassy and Consulate in Pakistan said, “Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to armed conflict, terrorism, crime, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk.”

“On March 3, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and the family members of U.S. government personnel from U.S. Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks,” the advisory added.

The US authorities also urged people not travel to Balochistan Province due to terrorism and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Province, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), due to terrorism and kidnapping.

“Terrorists may strike without warning. They target transportation hubs, hotels, markets, malls, military and security forces sites, airports, trains, schools, hospitals, places of worship, tourist spots, and government buildings,” the notice warned.

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

The advisory comes amid military conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the two sides trade bombings. The United Nations on Thursday (Mar 5) said that more than 100,000 Afghans and thousands of Pakistanis have been forced from their homes as the fighting continues along the border.

“Clashes along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan have forced thousands of families to flee,” the UN refugee agency said in a statement.